CLINTON — Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly has been appointed to the American Association of Community Colleges Commission on Small and Rural Colleges for the 2020-2023 term.
The AACC is the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges, representing nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions. The Commission on Small and Rural Colleges offers the AACC advice and counsel on trends and issues impacting small colleges, and highlights innovative practices in small and rural colleges that can serve as models for other institutions.
“I’m very excited and honored to be selected to serve on this committee. I am looking forward to our conversations and shared interest,” Kelly said. “Community colleges play a vital role all over this country and are needed more than ever at this time of transition. My participation on this commission will enable me to assist Clinton Community College, the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, as well as other colleges similar to ours.”
Kelly has served on the technical advisory committee for the City of Eugene’s Sustainable Business Initiative and was active in the Lane County Food Distribution plan as part of the Oregon Solutions initiative. He also served on Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Campus Safety Work Group.
Kelly’s roots are in the Midwest. He graduated from Kishwaukee Community College, just 80 miles west of Clinton in Malta, Illinois. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, his master’s degree from Marylhurst University in Oregon and is a doctoral candidate at Creighton University in Omaha.
Kelly was also selected into the inaugural class of the Aspen Institute’s Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence, a rigorous, 10-month executive leadership program for aspiring community college presidents led by the Aspen Institute and Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative.
CCC is one of the three colleges, including Scott and Muscatine, that comprise the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. CCC enrolled 2,891 students this past year. Its locations include the main campus in Clinton, the Technology Center on Manufacturing Drive, the Bickelhaupt Arboretum and the Maquoketa Center.
