CLINTON — District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered a Clinton woman be incarcerated for up to 10 years on a felony theft charge.
Bert on Wednesday ordered Shawn M. Kennedy, 56, 514 Eighth Ave. South, No. 2, be placed in the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years on one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Kennedy pleaded guilty to the charge in September.
The sentence was based on the Pre-Sentence Investigation recommendation, the victim impact statement and the need to protect the community, the sentencing order says.
The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence in a separate felony case. The consecutive sentence was appropriate for the protection of the community, the nature and circumstances of the offense and the similarity of Kennedy’s acts in both cases, the order says.
Bert ordered Kennedy to pay $11,651 in victim restitution. A $1,370 fine was suspended.
Bert ordered one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, be dismissed with costs assessed to Kennedy.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, a man reported Nov. 3 that Kennedy defrauded him of a large sum of money. The man said he met Kennedy when she moved into his apartment building. In the middle of July 2020, Kennedy began asking to borrow money, the man said.
At first, the money was for groceries and, later, for prescription co-pays and for fines for an alleged marijuana arrest from five years prior. Kennedy also said she had to pay her probation officer $1,000 each time she was moved from one county jail to another, the affidavit says.
Kennedy told the man she was moved between Clinton, Scott and Muscatine counties and owed $3,000. She said she would pay him back double from a disability check she was expecting, the affidavit says.
The man said he kept lending Kennedy money to pay her parole officer because he thought it was the only way he would get his money back. He asked to see the disability check and receipts for the fines, but Kennedy never showed him either one, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit says the man ran out of money in his account, sold a gun collection for $1,000 and gave the money to Kennedy. After the man went through all his funds, Kennedy asked him to get money from his girlfriend.
The man gave Kennedy $5,000 from his girlfriend, the affidavit says. He gave Kennedy over $6,600 of his own money, for a total of $11,600.
The man gave officers a typed statement and ATM withdrawal records from his Dutrac Community Credit Union account, the affidavit says.
In a separate case, Kennedy had been granted a suspended sentence in August 2016 on one count of first-degree theft. A sentence of up to 10 years in prison was suspended, and Kennedy was placed on supervised probation with multiple conditions, including paying over $24,800 in victim restitution. Kennedy was ordered in August 2017 to serve up to 10 years after stipulating to violation of probation. Kennedy was released on parole in December 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.