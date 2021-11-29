CLINTON — A Clinton man facing two felony drug charges and one misdemeanor weapons charge is accused of possessing 4.8 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a court affidavit.
David J. Kinkaid, 39, 1017 Brookside Road, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor. Attorney David Zimmerman was appointed to represent Kinkaid.
According to the affidavit, at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, officers saw a Black Dodge vehicle that had a non-functioning third brake light. Officers initiated a traffic stop at 13th Avenue North and Mill Creek Parkway. Kinkaid was the driver of the vehicle. A law enforcement K-9 alerted to a narcotics odor in the vehicle, the affidavit says.
A search of Kinkaid yielded a plastic bag that contained a white, crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine. The substance weighed about six grams. An officer saw a black and white camouflage bag on the back seat behind driver. There were two vacuum sealed bags filled with methamphetamine, court records state. The bags weighed 1,704 grams and 480 grams. An officer also found a folded piece of paper with 0.01 grams of methamphetamine, which fell out when the officer opened the folded paper.
An officer also found a .45 caliber handgun in the center console of the vehicle, the affidavit says.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3.
