WHEATLAND – Planning work on a new bridge across the Wapsipinicon’s backwaters near Wheatland is underway.
The bridge was closed April 2021 after an inspector deemed it structurally deficient. It provides access to the old Lincoln Highway as well as the land between the overflow stream and the Wapsi’s main river channel. Located in the area are multiple private properties and a wildlife refuge.
The stretch of road is part of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, and due to that designation, planners are required to find ways to mitigate the effects of what a brand new bridge would have to the historical significance of the road.
Todd Kinney, Clinton County engineer, said those mitigation measures are close to being finalized. The bridge itself is not considered historical, but the highway corridor is.
One of the mitigation measures being discussed is the design of the bridge’s railings.
“One of the things we will do is a special bridge rail,” Kinney said. “It uses current design standards but it maintains the aesthetic of the old spindle-type railing that’s out there. It’s not the same, but it’s something that looks historic and meets requirements for today’s bridge rails for crashworthiness.”
In another mitigation measure, the county will cover a consultant and application fee for the area to be included on a list of historic places.
One of the main questions yet to be answered is the cost of the bridge replacement.
When the project was first proposed, early estimates were in the neighborhood of $1.6 million, but “you have to take that with a grain of salt,” Kinney said. “We’ve seen increases anywhere from 20 to 40 percent, so it’s highly variable.”
Kinney expects a more concrete cost will materialize after the turn of the year once the bridge’s design is finalized.
The new bridge will be a two-lane highway that organizers in both Calamus and Wheatland hope to include in their plans to construct a multi-purpose trail system to connect the two communities. Members of both communities’ Hometown Pride Committees were among the most vocal advocates for a new bridge.
The county had considered other options before deciding to replace it, including either vacating the bridge altogether and building an access road to the affected properties or vacating the road and bridges, which would have required upwards of $600,000 in damages paid to affected property owners.
Replacing the bridge was the most expensive option, but it was also the one that received the most positivity among county residents when the decision was made in April.
