CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the Gateway area earning this distinction are:
Andrew
Jessica Juergens
Bellevue
Paxton Felderman
Nick Hager
Mikenzie Kilburg
Austin Michels
Grace Sprank
Taylor Wagner
Bryant
Tory Sullivan
Calamus
Caitlin Hart
Camanche
Tanner Dickherber
Ben Vogel
Charlotte
Will Martin
Amy Roling
Clinton
Sean Crimmins
Marissa Fullick
Zachary Hayton
Nick Hoffman
Hunter Hugunin
Sophia Kaczinski
Brooke Mulholland
Grant Rickertsen
Megan Roach
Jacob Rose
Nevaeh Wagoner
DeWitt
Isabel Brimeyer
Logan Hofer
Delmar
James Linden
Fulton, Illinois
Shelby Hodge
Kearston Norman
Grand Mound
Levi Riedesel
La Motte
Kylee Haxmeier
Lost Nation
Jacob Fuehring
Briana Stoll
Maquoketa
Chiara Atienza
Logan Manders
Austin Schmidt
Ethan Strathman
Alex Trentz
Morrison, Illinois
Claire Coons
Mary Tegeler
Preston
Jacob Petersen
Sabula
Zachary Meyer
Wheatland
Sammie Flagel
Addie Luepker
Alex Smith
