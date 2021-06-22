CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the Gateway area earning this distinction are:

Andrew

Jessica Juergens

Bellevue

Paxton Felderman

Nick Hager

Mikenzie Kilburg

Austin Michels

Grace Sprank

Taylor Wagner

Bryant

Tory Sullivan

Calamus

Caitlin Hart

Camanche

Tanner Dickherber

Ben Vogel

Charlotte

Will Martin

Amy Roling

Clinton

Sean Crimmins

Marissa Fullick

Zachary Hayton

Nick Hoffman

Hunter Hugunin

Sophia Kaczinski

Brooke Mulholland

Grant Rickertsen

Megan Roach

Jacob Rose

Nevaeh Wagoner

DeWitt

Isabel Brimeyer

Logan Hofer

Delmar

James Linden

Fulton, Illinois

Shelby Hodge

Kearston Norman

Grand Mound

Levi Riedesel

La Motte

Kylee Haxmeier

Lost Nation

Jacob Fuehring

Briana Stoll

Maquoketa

Chiara Atienza

Logan Manders

Austin Schmidt

Ethan Strathman

Alex Trentz

Morrison, Illinois

Claire Coons

Mary Tegeler

Preston

Jacob Petersen

Sabula

Zachary Meyer

Wheatland

Sammie Flagel

Addie Luepker

Alex Smith

