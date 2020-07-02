CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are:
Baldwin
Callie Ihns-Petersen
Bellevue
Allison Hager
Colton Homan
Benjamin Kettmann
Austin Michels
Frances Newman
Grace Sprank
Charlotte
Amy Roling
Clinton
Alazar Amensisa
Jeremy Davis
Erica Dell
Tanner Dickherber
Olivia Gossard
Rachael Hensley
Keaton Hudson
Jacob Rose
DeWitt
Brett Baxter
Delmar
Raymond Wojcik
Erie, Illinois
Samantha Miller
Goose Lake
Libby Eberhart
Lost Nation
Briana Stoll
Maquoketa
Hailey Klemme
Parker Nemmers
Morrison, Illinois
Mary Tegeler
Tessa Vander Bleek
Preston
Austin Dolan
Kameryn Driscoll
Hally Rittmer
Sterling, Illinois
Jacob Kessler
Wheatland
Tyler Rowold
Jordan Searcy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.