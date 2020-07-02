CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are:

Baldwin

Callie Ihns-Petersen

Bellevue

Allison Hager

Colton Homan

Benjamin Kettmann

Austin Michels

Frances Newman

Grace Sprank

Charlotte

Amy Roling

Clinton

Alazar Amensisa

Jeremy Davis

Erica Dell

Tanner Dickherber

Olivia Gossard

Rachael Hensley

Keaton Hudson

Jacob Rose

DeWitt

Brett Baxter

Delmar

Raymond Wojcik

Erie, Illinois

Samantha Miller

Goose Lake

Libby Eberhart

Lost Nation

Briana Stoll

Maquoketa

Hailey Klemme

Parker Nemmers

Morrison, Illinois

Mary Tegeler

Tessa Vander Bleek

Preston

Austin Dolan

Kameryn Driscoll

Hally Rittmer

Sterling, Illinois

Jacob Kessler

Wheatland

Tyler Rowold

Jordan Searcy

