CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are:
Bellevue
Kara Boeckenstedt
Max Jackson
Shayla Oster
Calamus
Caitlin Hart
Austin Henning
Camanche
Caleb Delzell
Emma Holstein
Kamryn Vogel
Charlotte
Will Martin
Clinton
Alazar Amensisa
Kelly Clark
Brooke Mulholland
Joe Simpson
DeWitt
Alyssa Lampe
Kelly McAleer
Eve Schmitt
Delmar
James Linden
Fulton, Illinois
Shelby Hodge
Goose Lake
Grace Lee
Grand Mound
Caleb Banowetz
La Motte
Jessica Capesius
Maquoketa
Chiara Atienza
Riley Caven
Daniel Coyle
Hailey Klemme
Logan Manders
Logan Skladzien
Miles
Keaton Wilson
Preston
Porter Fuegen
Jacob Petersen
Sabula
Zachary Meyer
Spragueville
Keeya Kunde
Sterling, Illinois
Jacob Kessler
Wheatland
Sammie Flagel
Blaine Long
Addie Luepker
