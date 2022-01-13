blue logo

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are:

Bellevue

Kara Boeckenstedt

Max Jackson

Shayla Oster

Calamus

Caitlin Hart

Austin Henning

Camanche

Caleb Delzell

Emma Holstein

Kamryn Vogel

Charlotte

Will Martin

Clinton

Alazar Amensisa

Kelly Clark

Brooke Mulholland

Joe Simpson

DeWitt

Alyssa Lampe

Kelly McAleer

Eve Schmitt

Delmar

James Linden

Fulton, Illinois

Shelby Hodge

Goose Lake

Grace Lee

Grand Mound

Caleb Banowetz

La Motte

Jessica Capesius

Maquoketa

Chiara Atienza

Riley Caven

Daniel Coyle

Hailey Klemme

Logan Manders

Logan Skladzien

Miles

Keaton Wilson

Preston

Porter Fuegen

Jacob Petersen

Sabula

Zachary Meyer

Spragueville

Keeya Kunde

Sterling, Illinois

Jacob Kessler

Wheatland

Sammie Flagel

Blaine Long

Addie Luepker

