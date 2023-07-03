Education digest logo

CEDAR RAPIDS – Kirkwood Community College has announced its 2023 graduates. Local graduates include:

Bellevue: Nick Hager, Beau Walgamuth

Calamus: Austin Henning

Camanche: Kyle DeWeerdt, Emma Holstein, Erin Short

Clinton: Matt Kenworthy, Michael Mulholland, Joe Simpson, Lucas Tornow

DeWitt: Sean Kinney, Alyssa Lampe, Kelly McAleer, Eve Schmitt

Fulton, Illinois: Shelby Hodge

Grand Mound: Caleb Banowetz

Lost Nation: Briana Stoll

Maquoketa: Daniel Coyle, Ethean Nguyen, Logan Skladzien, Alex Trentz

Miles: Maddy Christof

Sabula: Neveah Hildebrandt

Saint Donatus: McKenna Hingtgen

Wheatland: Blaine Long

