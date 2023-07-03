CEDAR RAPIDS – Kirkwood Community College has announced its 2023 graduates. Local graduates include:
Bellevue: Nick Hager, Beau Walgamuth
Calamus: Austin Henning
Camanche: Kyle DeWeerdt, Emma Holstein, Erin Short
Clinton: Matt Kenworthy, Michael Mulholland, Joe Simpson, Lucas Tornow
DeWitt: Sean Kinney, Alyssa Lampe, Kelly McAleer, Eve Schmitt
Fulton, Illinois: Shelby Hodge
Grand Mound: Caleb Banowetz
Lost Nation: Briana Stoll
Maquoketa: Daniel Coyle, Ethean Nguyen, Logan Skladzien, Alex Trentz
Miles: Maddy Christof
Sabula: Neveah Hildebrandt
Saint Donatus: McKenna Hingtgen
Wheatland: Blaine Long
