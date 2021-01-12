CLINTON — The Clinton Fire Department investigated a fire at 1853 27th Ave. South in Clinton around 7 a.m. Monday.
A Clinton police officer arrived first at the single-story duplex owned by the Clinton Housing Authority and extinguished a fire on the kitchen stove using a dry chemical fire extinguisher, CFD said.
The first fire crew on the scene reported light smoke coming from the apartment. They extinguished that fire with about five gallons of water, CFD said. The fire was under control in minutes.
No injuries were reported. The fire department was on the scene for just over an hour. The structure was insured, and damage was estimated at $15,000.
