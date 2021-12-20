CLINTON – The Clinton Kiwanis Club has announced its list of 2021 Kiwanis lighting nominations, with the winners soon to be announced.

They include:

• 1305 N. Fourth St.

• 1119 Pershing Blvd.

• 2521 Cleveland St.

• 1527 Crestline Drive.

• 1131 N. 13th St.

• 1628 N. Third St.

• 1711 N. Fourth St.

• 1303 12th Ave. North.

• 1493 Main Ave.

• 301 Fayette St.

• 1010 Brian Cliff Lane.

• 829 Millcrest.

• 1950 and 1954 Glendale Road.

• 240 S. 14th St.

Other lighted displays include:

• Valley View Drive Neighborhood (off South 32nd Street)

• Noel Neighborhood (North 13th near the Erickson Center)

• Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park

