CLINTON - The Clinton Kiwanis Club has announced the winners of its annual Christmas Lighting Contest.
Sixteen houses were either registered or nominated by neighbors and other community members to be part of the contest, with winners selected in four categories.
The winners are:
- Best Use of Theme –“I’ll be Home for Christmas” – Dan Voss, Stockwell Lane and Main Avenue.
- Best Use of Music and/or Automation – Tim Grinall, 301 Fayette St.
- Christmas Spirit – Lopez Family, Valley View Court.
- Kiwanis Choice - Mike Temple, 1119 Pershing Blvd.
The contest's first ever Honorable Mention award goes to Jim and Debbie Manion, 325 12th Ave. North.
