CLINTON — The Clinton Kiwanis Club has announced the winners of its annual Christmas lighting contest, with four entrants being awarded River Cities Gold prizes on Dec. 22 at the regular Kiwanis Club meeting.
Presentations were made in the following categories:
• Christmas Spirit – 1305 N. Fourth St.
• Music/Automation – 301 Fayette St.
• Best Use of Theme – ZOOTOPIA – 1010 Briar Cliff Lane.
• Kiwanis Choice – 2521 Cleveland St.
The 2021 Kiwanis lighting nominations were:
· 1305 N. Fourth St.
· 301 Fayette St.
· 1010 Brian Cliff Lane.
· 2521 Cleveland St.
· 1119 Pershing Blvd.
· 1527 Crestline Drive.
· 1131 N. 13th St.
· 1628 N. Third St.
· 1711 N. Fourth St.
· 1303 12th Ave. North.
· 1493 Main Ave.
· 829 Millcrest.
· 1950 & 1954 Glendale Road.
· 240 S. 14th St.
The community has many beautiful lights to enjoy including:
· Noel Neighborhood (North 13th near the Erickson Center).
· Valley View Drive Neighborhood (off South 32nd Street).
· Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park.
The 2022 Clinton Kiwanis Club Christmas Lighting Contest registration form will be on the Kiwanis website in November, with the entry deadline set for Dec. 8, 2022.
