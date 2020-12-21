CLINTON — Clinton National Bank has announced that a new manager has been named for its Real Estate Department.
Mindy Burggraaf has been promoted to vice president and manager of the Real Estate Department, following the announced retirement of Kathy Klahn, who has led the department for many years.
Burggraaf, a key part of the Clinton National Bank team, has been providing mortgage lending services with the bank for the last several years, as well as managing the Lyons branch of the bank. The bank is confident she will continue to be an important asset in helping the bank serve the local area with professional mortgage services, bank officials said in a press release.
She succeeds Kathy Klahn, who joined the Real Estate Department of Clinton National Bank in 1987, and has successfully led the Real Estate team since that time. In addition, Kathy has spent many years being an active volunteer in Clinton and the surrounding area, while helping individuals and families finance their homes.
The bank also provides the convenience of an online home loan application, which can provide approval in a matter of minutes. Special home loan benefits are also available to veterans, first responders and health care providers.
Clinton National Bank has nine locations throughout the area.
