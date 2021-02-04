CLINTON — The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry is carry-out only this year due to a pandemic and rules set by the bishop for the Diocese of Davenport.
“We are restricted by the virus like everybody else is,” Grand Knight Dave Meyer said Wednesday. “With the coronavirus, the bishop of the diocese has basically set the limit of meetings at 10 people in the halls.”
To adhere to the rule, the Knights will have 10 people cooking and serving, and all meals will be carried out.
Though the Iowa Department of Public Health allows greater occupancy, the bishop does not. “He is still saying groups of 10,” Meyer said.
If the rules change before or during Lent, the Knights may change their delivery method. For now, they will offer carry-out fish dinners with a slightly reduced menu.
Grilled cheese sandwiches and French fries don’t travel well, Meyer said, so they’ve been dropped this year.
The annual fundraiser draws 600-700 people every Friday during Lent, Meyer said. “Last year we did 750 the last week.”
The Knights are hoping for 250-300 each week this year, though the pandemic may keep some people at home. “I’ve got some Knights that their spouses have not left the house since March.”
Carry-out dining is common during the COVID era. “Almost every place is doing a lot of carry-out,” said Meyer. “Some … are doing nothing but carry-out.”
And carry-out has been an option at the Lenten Fish Fry.
”In past years we’ve been serving 100 to-go meals anyway,” said Meyer.
Carry-out meals have their advantages, Meyer said. Without dine-in service, the Knights have no dishes and trays to wash.
”It’s not that you mind doing it,” said Meyer. “We make money on it, and it’s a service to the community. Everyone tends to eat fish during Lent anyway.”
”We’re anticipating 350,” said Meyer. If more people show up, the Knights have extra supplies to meet the need. “There’s no way of guessing,” Meyer said.
”A lot of people came for the camaraderie,” Meyer said. Social distancing rules don’t allow for that inside as well as it does outside, but February isn’t a good time for outdoor dining. “It’s winter time. You can’t tell them to sit outside in a chair in the snow banks and tell them to socialize.”
Many people simply love the food.
”We’ve had lots of compliments on it over the years,” said Meyer. Some people like the breading the Knights use on the fish. Some like the coleslaw. People like that the Knights put olive oil and sea salt on the potatoes before baking them, Meyer said.
The fish dinners are available from 4-7 p.m. each Friday during Lent: Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church is located at 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Residents will be directed to the Parish Hall entrance where they will circle clockwise, place their orders, provide payment and drive into the parking lot to wait for orders to be delivered to their vehicles.
A meal of fried or baked fish, a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. A seven-piece shrimp dinner with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
