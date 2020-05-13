CLINTON — Steven Everly is a 69-year-old licensed electrician who ran a small contracting business with his wife for 33 years.
He’s also a candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
“I was inspired by the fact that Donald Trump, a businessman, at his age, would take on such a monumental task as the presidency,” Everly said. He’s tired of sending people to Washington who forget who they were when they get there.
“I’m a businessman,” Everly said. “I’ve never held public office.” He ran for the state Senate once, he said, in 2012, but lost to Amy Sinclair in the Republican primary.
“I thought that a little common sense in Washington would be a great thing,” he said.
Born in Pleasantville, Everly has lived in Knoxville since he was 9 years old.
“I have worked in almost every county in Iowa,” Everly said, “and I’ve worked in almost every state except for Alaska and Hawaii.”
The country has moved away from the Constitution to the point that politicians think they can do anything they want, Everly said.
Everly’s also concerned about the national debt. “It was bad enough until the coronavirus,” Everly said. “Now it’s virtually out of control. A lot of people don’t understand that other countries, civilizations, debased their currency to the point that they were destroyed.”
Everly is staunchly pro-life. “I’ve lived my life defending not just the unborn, but the disabled, the elderly. All of life really matters to me.
“I’m also a proud defender of the Second Amendment. Without the Second Amendment, ... the First Amendment would not exist,” Everly said.
“And the same with the Constitution. If you want to change the way the American system works, change the Constitution,” Everly said. “People would rather go to the court or make up a law.”
One of Everly’s sons is taking over the family business, Ardent Lighting Group, and Everly “was kind of looking for a different job,” he said.
“I have a great life. I never served in the military, and I’ve always felt that I need to do more for the country I love, so I decided this would be a way at the end of my life to serve my country and the people of Iowa.
“I had close to 6,000 signatures,” Everly said, and he obtained most of them himself. “I was at quite a few of the county fairs.”
The southern border was a big concern among the people Everly talked to last summer, he said. “Government overreach was probably the most common theme.”
Many people quit voting because they didn’t see a change in Washington even after voting new candidates into office, Everly said. “These people no longer represented their interests and their worries.”
Everly is one of five Republicans looking for the party’s nomination in the June 2 primary. “I had a lot of pressure on me to leave the race early on,” said Everly, but he gave his word to his constituents, and he will not back out, he said.
“The governor has picked her candidate,” Everly said, “and the powerful at the Statehouse have all chosen Mariannette Miller-Meeks, so I’m like the unwanted stepchild of the Republican party.”
Other names on the ballot are Tim Borchardt, Rick Phillips and Bobby Schilling.
“It’s been an uphill battle,” said Everly. “My financial supporters left me quite early because they didn’t want to go against the system. I’m basically self-financed, so I don’t owe anyone anything. Except my wife,” Everly said.
“I have a group of people around me who are trying to help me. I am probably the alternative to the two major candidates,” Everly said.
“I like Bobby [Schilling] a lot,” Everly said. “I think he’s a nice guy. I think he would like to go back to Washington, and that’s probably the most negative thing about it.
“I had a conversation with Miller-Meeks, and she said there was no possible way she was going to run for this office, and she decided to change her mind,” Everly said.
“She already swore to one office,” Everly said, and she’s already leaving for another. “Their words mean nothing,” Everly said of politicians. “It’s a shame, but that’s my personal opinion.”
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encourages Iowans to vote by mail in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pate is extending the absentee voting period to 40 days for Iowans who choose to vote by mail in the June primary. The change will allow voters more time to send their ballots and provide county auditors a longer window for processing.
The state still plans to have polls open June 2 for voters who prefer to cast ballots in-person. In Clinton County, polling places have been reduced to five, and that number may shrink further if County Auditor Eric Van Lancker can’t find enough poll workers.
Curbside voting is an option for Iowans with disabilities and voters who might have difficulty entering a polling place. This option will also be available in the June primary to voters who are in the high-risk population for the coronavirus.
Iowans can request an absentee ballot from their county auditor now. For more information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov
