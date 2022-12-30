FULTON, Ill. — The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton invite the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday on Jan. 4.
Connie Koehn will share her and Ron's adventure "Touring Above the Arctic Circle". Connie and Ron have traveled extensively since 1971 when they first met while studying aboard in Salzberg, Austria. Connie has presented travelogues locally since retiring from Deere and Co. in 2006.
The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public.
If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Wild Winter Wednesday is canceled as well.
