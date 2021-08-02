MAQUOKETA — Dollar Fresh has announced the addition of Amy Kramer to the Dollar Fresh leadership team as the district store director for Eastern Iowa area Dollar Fresh locations.
In this role, Kramer will help oversee the Maquoketa Dollar Fresh store, which opens in August.
Kramer comes to Dollar Fresh from Mount Vernon Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids, where she served as store director. In her new role as district store director, Kramer will lead Dollar Fresh operations across Eastern Iowa and work alongside store employees to deliver personalized customer service and shopping experiences.
“Amy has a strong history of successful store leadership, and we know her dedication to serving customers will benefit the Dollar Fresh team,” said Karl Kruse, Executive Vice President, President of Dollar Fresh. “We look forward to her joining the team so she can help our customers find the freshest selection and the best prices when they shop with us.”
Kramer began her career at Hy-Vee as a part-time employee in 1992 and has remained in the grocery industry for nearly 30 years. In 2015, Kramer received her first store director assignment and served in a variety of store formats before joining the Dollar Fresh team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.