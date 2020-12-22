FULTON, Ill. — The Kreider kids are hoping to raise $500 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation this season, and they're willing to become a snowman and a reindeer to do it.
Several times this month, DJ Frosty and Prancer entertained people who drove by the Kreider home in Fulton. Kaedence, 13, put on a snowman suit. "She's up on the porch with the DJ lights, playing Christmas music," Bruce Kreider said.
Nine-year-old Parker dresses like a reindeer. "He is Prancer, and he is dancing in the driveway." Wednesday, Dec. 23 was their last scheduled performance of the season at 815 Valley View Drive.
During evenings when the Kreiders are outside, they set out a donation bucket to collect money for Make-A-Wish. "We just figured it'd be something good to do on behalf of a cause," Bruce Kreider said.
People can donate online at kreiderchristmaslights.weebly.com. "Most of them just do it here when they come by."
This is the first time in a few years that the Kreiders have collected for the Foundation. "Last time was seven years ago," Bruce said, "and I think we did it ... three years in a row."
The family collected about $300 a year, he said. "Not a lot, but it helps them out."
As of Monday, the family had collected $427 for 2020. "So the kids are really hoping to hit the $500 mark this year," Bruce said.
The Kreiders put the display together quickly this year, said Bruce, but they already have big plans for next year.
"The kids are the ones who do most of the work outside," Bruce said. They're outside playing music and dancing around the yard. The Kreiders aren't outside every night, but the display will be lit up from 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 30.
Though Bruce didn't keep track of how long the set-up took this year, he figures that he, his wife, Jill, and the children spent about 75 hours setting up the last time they went big.
"We used to do a big display about 10 years ago," Bruce said, but about seven years ago they sold everything off. They put up simple displays the last six or seven years, but thought they'd expand the display this year because of the pandemic.
The Kreiders started picking up vintage blow-mold decorations in January, Bruce said. According to Good Housekeeping magazine, blow mold decorations are coming back in a big way for Christmas 2020. The glowing, plastic figures that were huge in the late 20th century are in demand as more people crave nostalgic and vintage Christmas decorations, the magazine said.
The Kreiders have about 115 blow-mold figures in their yard, said Bruce, and quite a few more that they didn't put out. "It’s just something that we’ve enjoyed doing."
People seem to like what they're doing. The Kreiders won the Fulton lighting contest this year. "We've been in it the last three years," said Bruce, "but we went kind of simple the last two years, with garlands and wreaths."
In 2009, the Kreiders won the Clinton Herald Reader's contest, and in 2011 they won the Quad City Times contest. In 2018 the home was second in the Fulton contest.
For more information about the Kreider display, visit their website or the Kreider Christmas Lights Facebook page.
