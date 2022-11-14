CLINTON — When the red kettles go out at this time of year, there’s one bell-ringer that is especially well-known in Clinton.
Carla Krouse was recognized Friday for her 25 years of service to the Salvation Army at The Clinton 360 Life Center.
“While I’ve only known Carla for a year now, I’m happy to recognize her many years of dedication,” said Salvation Army Director of Ministry Susan Sharp. “Carla’s ability to connect with people is what we’re all about and we’re grateful for all the funds she has helped to bring in over the years.”
Krouse was recognized Friday at The Clinton 360 Life Center first anniversary celebration.
To ring the bell for The Salvation Army, go to registertoring.com or call Sharp at 242-4502. The bells will start to ring Nov. 17.
