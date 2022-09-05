CLINTON — The LumberKings have announced that their “Curbside Concessions” will be held every Wednesday in September. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Fans can order their favorite ballpark food items — including the famous Garbage Pail — and have their order delivered to their vehicle. Fans can also order and come into NelsonCorp Field any of those days and enjoy their meal in the Picnic Garden area.
Only phone orders are accepted. Call the LumberKings main office at 242-0727 for more information or to order a meal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.