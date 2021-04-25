CLINTON — While the National Register of Historic Places describes buildings and their architecture, remembrances and rumors round out their personality.
Consisting mostly of the glorious or the mundane, the Lafayette's history has been punctuated by danger and intrigue.
Doris Carstensen was born and raised in Albany, Illinois, but she remembers the grandeur of the The Lafayette. "It was the hotel for the whole area," Carstensen said.
She didn't frequent the hotel. "It was a little beyond my style." But she attended meetings there, she said.
Jan Hansen had her wedding reception there Jan. 1, 1960, she said. Though the reception was held in the vaunted Ruby Room, Hansen wasn't overwhelmed by it. She remembered the venue as plain but dignified.
A Savanna, Illinois native, Hansen married a local boy, she said. When she needed a local place for the wedding reception, someone suggested the Lafayette. She remembered seeing into Allen's tea room from the window of her dentist's office in the Wilson Building on Fifth Avenue South, she said. It seemed like a good place for a wedding reception.
In a 1999 article in The Clinton Herald, Gary Herrity told of a man who climbed the outside of the Lafayette. The climber panicked when he reached the top because he couldn't get over the outcropping.
The man hung from the edge while people screamed below, Herrity wrote.
Eventually the man's partner, who waited on the roof, threw him a rope and he climbed safely to the top.
In 1967 a smoke fire at the Lafayette was believed to have been set by arsonists. According to Herrity, locals believed the firebug was the same person who set fire to Clinton High School.
A man threatened to jump from the fifth floor of the Lafayette Apartments, in December of 2011, The Clinton Herald reported. After five hours, officers entered the apartment and took control of the man, whom police did not identify.
An unsolved murder in the Lafayette may be the most interesting story linked to the building.
A woman using the name Lucille Marvin was found dead in her room in 1937, a presumed murder victim, author Nancy Bowers wrote for the website Iowa Unsolved Murders: Historic Cases.
The luxury hotel was built for the rich and famous, and it had seen many — including gangsters — since 1906, Bower said. "When Chicago mobsters brought their entourages and own entertainment on special train cars to Clinton, they stayed at the Lafayette."
Marvin, an attractive, well-dressed blond in her 40s, arrived at the Lafayette Friday, Oct. 8 with an older woman and a middle-aged man in a suit, Bower wrote. They checked in as Mrs. L. Marvin of Ft. Dodge, Mrs. J. Stewart of Des Moines and Mr. W.A. Casey of Minneapolis.
Marvin wasn't feeling well and ate a small meal in the dining room before retiring to her third-floor room, Bower wrote. Marvin asked for a wake-up call the next morning.
When Marvin didn't answer her wake-up call, a 20-year-old bellboy named Norman Hoop was sent to make sure she was awake. He found her reclining in the bed, a magazine beside her. He returned to the front desk and told hotel manager Don Wallert that he couldn't wake the woman, according to Bower.
Wallert followed Hoop back to the room, Bower wrote. Marvin's body was still warm, but she wouldn't wake up. Wallert called Dr. Guy F. Robbins who pronounced Marvin dead and called for coroner L. O. Riggert.
Riggert collected a white powder for analysis. He claimed he found no marks of violence on the body, though undertaker Charles H. Snyder said the victim's tongue was clamped between her teeth and her neck muscles were swollen as if someone had strangled her. Riggert suspected a drug overdose.
When Walert told Steward of Marvin's death, Steward hurried away, saying she had to send a telegram. She left her luggage and never returned for it.
Among Marvin's possessions, investigators found $207.50 in cash, a signet ring with the letters F.D. H.S. and Aug. 22, 1929 engraved in the band and keys to the DeSoto in which the trio had arrived at the hotel, Bower said.
Casey had told mechanics in the Lafayette's garage to change the oil in the DeSoto and to grease it. Employees said the car was blue and had Minnesota license plates. Casey drove off in the car about 10 a.m. the morning Marvin's body was found.
Following the disappearance of Marvin's companions, Riggert began investigating the death as a homicide. Bower wrote.
Dr. E. H. Boyer, who performed the autopsy, set the time of death at 6-6:30 a.m. At the inquest, he said Marvin didn't die of heart problems, but he couldn't determine a cause of death.
Riggert said the white power in Marvin's room was morphine and her pupils did not dilate after death, a sign of morphine overdose. However, he found no puncture marks on her body and no syringe in her room. Pathologist Dean Teeters found no morphine in her stomach.
The inquest ruled the death of undetermined cause and no one was charged.
FBI records called Marvin, Steward and Casey "small time racketeers," said Bower. Marvin's criminal history spanned more than a decade beginning in 1913 when she was arrested, as Lucille Pickston, in Philadelphia for conspiracy.
Marvin was jailed in 1936 in Columbus, Ohio under the name Emily Moran and in other parts of the country on various occasions as Mary Wilson, Mary West, Mary Watson, Mary Wood, May Burns and Mary Nelson.
