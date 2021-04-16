CLINTON — District Court Judge Tom Reidel Thursday granted a Clinton man three suspended prison sentences on drug and eluding charges.
Tyler S. Lampe, 31, 1227 Eighth Ave. South, was sentenced on the three felony charges Thursday. Reidel ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, less than five grams, a Class C felony. A $1,370 fine was suspended.
Reidel ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended on one count of possession of a controlled substance, alprazolam, third offense, a Class D felony. A $1,205 fine was suspended.
The suspended sentences on the two drug charges were ordered to be served concurrently.
Reidel ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended on one count of eluding, a Class D felony. The suspended sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to the suspended sentences for the two felony drug charges. A $1,205 fine was imposed.
One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed, with costs assessed to Lampe.
Lampe was placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to successfully complete the START inpatient treatment program and follow through with recommended treatment, obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with recommended treatment, abstain from use of alcohol and drugs while on probation, obtain and maintain employment and successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility program following inpatient treatment at Country Oaks. Lampe was ordered to report to Country Oaks by 2 p.m. Thursday.
Lampe pleaded guilty to the charges March 8.
According to the affidavit, at 9:18 a.m. Nov. 1, an officer tried to stop a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control device at the intersection of Lincoln Way and Washington Boulevard. The driver failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and audible siren. The officer initiated a traffic pursuit, which led to speeds of 90 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The officer terminated the vehicle pursuit at the intersection of 23rd Place and Camanche Avenue for safety reasons.
The vehicle was located east of the intersection of Sabula Avenue and Chancy Street by an off-duty officer, who said he saw the vehicle traveling east in the 1500 block of Camanche Avenue during the pursuit. The off-duty officer said the driver was a man with long, dark hair in a ponytail, facial hair and a gray jacket. The officer saw the man leave the vehicle and run north on Chancy Street from Sabula Avenue. The passenger of the vehicle did not attempt to leave the vehicle.
The officer who engaged in the pursuit with the man searched the passenger and her purse prior to transporting her to the Clinton Police Department for an interview. Over $3,300 in cash and a bag with a substance consistent with marijuana was located. The off-duty officer located the driver of the vehicle at the intersection of 22nd place and Harrison Drive. Lampe was identified as the driver. Lampe’s driving record was suspended, court documents state.
An officer found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in a cigarette pack on the driver’s side front floor board. An officer found numerous unused small bags, a bag containing a white and clear crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine and weighing 1.5 grams and a small container with suspected marijuana wax.
A bag with a large quantity of a white and crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine and weighing 7.3 grams was located on the ground by the driver’s side rear door. Officers conducted a search warrant of the vehicle and found numerous unused bags; an unmarked clear and orange prescription bottle containing alprazolam, a schedule IV controlled substance; a blue and white rubber cylinder containing brown wax smelling strongly of marijuana; and a black digital scale with white crystal-like residue on the face, according to court documents.
Lampe was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance in April 2018 and March 2020, court documents state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.