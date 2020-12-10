CLINTON — Bond was ordered to remain as set for a Clinton man facing drug and eluding charges.
District Court Judge Mark Cleve on Tuesday ordered bond for Tyler S. Lampe, 31, 1227 Eighth Ave. South, remain as previously set. Defense attorney David Zimmerman filed an application for bond review Dec. 1. The motion stated Lampe was incarcerated without financial resources to post bail at the current level in the case. The motion requested Lampe’s bond be modified to provide a surety bond because Lampe does not have a significant history of violence, is willing to comply with any conditions of pretrial release, would have a place of residence if released, has significant contacts with the community and would likely have employment if released, the motion says.
“Bond as set is not necessary to reasonably assure an appearance of the Defendant,” the motion states. “And in lieu thereof, the Court should allow the Defendant to be placed on pretrial release status with supervision.”
Bond is set at $25,000, cash only, in the case. Lampe is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely alprazolam, third offense, a Class D felony; one count of eluding, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely marijuana, third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
