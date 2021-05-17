CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency is announcing changes to its waste tire disposal rates on June 1, 2021.
Tires must be recycled and may not be disposed in the garbage per Iowa code.
Waste tire rates will be:
- Individual Car/Pickup Truck Tires Off Rim: $3 (50-cent increase). Up to 10 total.
- Individual Car/Pickup Truck Tires On Rim: $4 (50-cent increase). Up to 10.
- Car/Pickup Truck Tires (More than 10). Tires will ill be weighed at cost of $250 per ton ($50 per ton increase).
- Larger Vehicle/Off Road/Ag Tires will be weighed at cost of $275 per ton ($5 per ton increase).
- Note: All tires from businesses will be weighed.
For inquiries regarding hours of operation or programs offered by the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, call 243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com.
