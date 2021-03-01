CLINTON - The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will be closed Tuesday, March 2.
Landfill closed Tuesday
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
DES MOINES [mdash] James R. Oliver, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2021. He was married to his wife and life partner, Rosalind, for nearly 50 years. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela (Ben) Vail of Alabama, Brad (Julie) Oliver of Ohio, Chris (R…
CLINTON [mdash] Bill Holsclaw, 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a future…
Most Popular
Articles
- DCI: 'Violent crime scene' discovered in Clinton
- Bad-tempered sister-in-law
- Resurrecting historical treasure will cost millions
- Clinton man federally sentenced on meth charges
- Secluded Bellevue cottage inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright
- 'This is amazing': Easton Valley qualifies for state with win over New London
- Clinton School Board denounces school voucher bill
- Inmate dies at Thomson prison
- Camanche qualifies for state in back-to-back seasons
- Fulton committee weighing UTV ordinance creation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.