CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency's facilities will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25. Normal hours, which are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m to noon, will resume Monday, Dec. 27.
CCASWA’s facilities will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1. Normal hours will resume Monday, Jan. 3.
For inquiries regarding hours of operation or programs offered by the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, call 243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com .
