CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency is announcing changes to some of its miscellaneous material rates, effective July 1.

Minimum Fee for Trash and Yard Waste

• There is a minimum charge of $10 for the first 440 pounds of waste. Any weight over the 440 pounds graduates up to the $44 per ton rate. This minimum increase is $2.

Waste Tire Rates

• Individual car/pickup truck tires off rim: $5 (Up to 10 total) ($1 increase)

• Individual car/pickup truck tires on rim: $10 (Up to 10 total) ($5 increase)

• Car/pickup (Over 10 total) and all semi tires, weighed at $300 per ton. ($25 increase)

• Larger vehicle/off road/ag tires, weighed at cost of $400 per ton. ($25 increase)

Out-of-County Waste Appliance Rates

All appliances (with or without freon) (stoves, refrigerators, water heaters, washing machines, dryers, freezers, microwaves, furnaces, dehumidifiers, dishwashers, etc.) from Clinton County, $10 ($2.50 increase). All appliances from outside of Clinton County, $15 each ($5 increase). 

Electronic Waste Rates

• $10 per computer tower and small printer. ($3 increase)

• $15 per computer monitor; laptop computer; TV with screen size 20 inches or less; large copier/printer; or computer server. ($3 increase)

• $20 per TV with screen size over 20 inches. ($3 increase)

There is a $10 per unit charge ($3 increase) for the miscellaneous items for businesses and out-of-county residents. These include scanners, video cameras, VCR’s and DVD players, radios and CD players, cable and satellite equipment, fax machine, phones, and any item with a circuit board.

For inquiries regarding hours of operation or programs offered by the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, call 243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com.

