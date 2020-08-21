CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will be open extended hours this weekend to help residents dispose of yard waste generated by the recent derecho.
Clinton County residents may bring in brush, weather permitting, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23. Normal hours for trash disposal on Saturday will be 7:30 a.m. to noon. After noon Saturday, no garbage transactions will take place for the rest of the weekend.
Through at least this weekend, Clinton County residents can dispose of brush for no charge. Normal fees apply for garbage disposal.
Any questions can be directed to CCASWA at 243-4749.
