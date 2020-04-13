CLINTON — A contract has been signed to begin work on phase two of the Clinton County Landfill cell construction.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Director of Operations Brad Seward said the contract with Rittmer, Inc., to build the cell has been signed. The contract stipulates there will be no change orders and it is a lump sum contract, Seward said. Seward added the pre-construction meeting has taken place and everyone is on the same page.
“We’re moving right along,” Seward said. “The notice to proceed has been signed. And construction work, if the weather permits, should be starting about any time.”
The CCASWA board last month approved accepting Rittmer, Inc.’s bid of $1.164 million. Rittmer had the second lowest bid for the project. Connolly Construction, Inc., submitted a bid of $1.041 million. The engineer’s estimate was $1.12 million. The board received two other bids, both higher than the bid from Rittmer.
March meeting minutes state that City of DeWitt Board representative Garey Chrones asked Connolly Construction whether it could assure there would not be any change orders.
The minutes state Scott Boyle of Connolly Construction said they were not there to go after change orders. He said a bulk of change orders are directed by the agency if they did not like how the plan was laid out. He added if there was a change order that came up, it would be a change of conditions. He said he could not guarantee there would not be a change order.
The minutes reflect Rittmer representative B.J. Bauman said there was investment by Rittmer that was done prior to submitting the bid. He said they verified quantities.
Seward said airspace analysis showed the landfill would run out of space by early 2021. Phase two will be northwest of the current fill area, Seward confirmed.
