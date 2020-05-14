CLINTON — During the coronavirus pandemic, adults and children alike have been finding ways to stay productive at home.
One 11-year-old Clinton boy decided to team up with his dad and create a walk-up library in their front yard.
Landon Rolston, like many local kids, has been trying to stay active while being out of school. In his spare time, he likes to read and wanted to share that with others in Clinton.
"There are a lot of libraries that are closed and schools aren't open so we wanted to try and keep people reading," Landon said. "That's always good for people. People have been so generous with donations and it's been very nice."
Landon's Library offers a variety of books for both children and adults. The process is pretty simple: Residents can walk up and borrow a few books, or can even share books so others can read them. Landon said sometimes they have a donation box outside so people can drop off books they want to give to the library.
This library that sits on the corner of 19th Avenue North and North Seventh Street is getting a lot of attention and recognition. Landon's dad, Mark Rolston, said people from Illinois have traveled over the Mississippi River to borrow and share books.
On Wednesday, Landon won an award for his work.
"I won an award for people helping people through Ascentra Credit Union here in town," Landon said. "They had a $250 giveaway for a person who has been helping out the community during this crisis. My mom submitted a letter, which was super nice of her because she said a lot of nice things about me, and I won."
With a $250 gift card, Landon and his family could buy a lot of things, but they are thinking about how they can donate it right back into the community. Sara Rolston, Landon's mother, said they plan on having a raffle so they can have a giveaway of some sort.
Though businesses are starting to reopen in Iowa, Landon said his library is here to stay. His mom said Landon paid the fee to become a charter member of Little Free Library, which is a nonprofit that promotes reading and literacy. She said now the library is officially recognized.
"He's a part of a network of over 100,000 little free libraries worldwide," Sara said. "We just received the plaque and got that installed recently. So he's pretty excited about it."
A charter number identifying a little library is on each plaque. People who are traveling can go online and find a little library nearby.
His parents expressed how proud they are of their son, who they say is bringing some normalcy back into life by getting people to read during these uncertain times.
