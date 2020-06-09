FULTON, Ill. — What the Illinois Department of Transportation sees as routine culvert cleaning has one landowner demanding criminal charges against contractors and IDOT.
Landowner Michael Rizzo sent a letter in May to Curnyn Construction Co. and IDOT claiming that the contractor is guilty of criminal damage to his property and has committed fraud involving public funds by using construction equipment on Rizzo’s property on the south side of Garden Plain Road when the contract instructed the contractor to remain on the north side.
“This is my family farm,” Rizzo said last month, “and if you have a farm, it’s sacred ground.”
Rizzo said he manages the 110 acres his mother owns on the south side of Garden Plain Road east of Garden Plain. She was sick to see the damage done to the property by contractors working on the culvert, Rizzo said.
According to Rizzo, his grandfather bought the farm in 1958 and built the house in the 1960s. A small concrete culvert, built in the 1940s, was replaced in 2015 with a larger structure that allowed greater water flow to erode Rizzo’s property, he said.
And while contractors are tasked with restoring land they’ve disrupted during culvert work, Rizzo says the bank to his stream was not reconstructed at the proper incline, causing erosion and making the construction of a fence for cattle impossible.
Rizzo has thought about suing, but said the process is difficult and expensive. “Going up against the Illinois Department of Transportation is like running up to a bulldozer with a toothpick.”
Roger Osborn, IDOT resident engineer, said IDOT reviews culverts and bridges on a certain schedule. “If there’s problems with them, we take the necessary measures that we need to,” he said.
The culvert near Rizzo’s property needed to be cleaned, Osborn said. “There was approximately 2 to 2 1/2 feet of silt and debris in the culvert that needed to be cleaned out.”
“The whole premise of the job is scour mitigation on the upstream end of the box culvert,” said Osborn.
“I don’t know how small of a box was there originally,” Osborn said, but contractors were tasked with cleaning it out, and they’ve put riprap — basketball-sized rock — to prevent siltation going downstream, he said.
“With the cleaning of the culvert, we have better flow. There was a lot of other debris inside the culvert that was slowing down,” Osborn said. “The amount of water that goes into the culvert is the same now as what it was back in the 1940s. The whole area that drains into that culvert is the same.
“What we did, when we build new culverts, we build to a 50-year flood. If an event like that happened, the culvert needs to be the size that it is. When we do that, we look at aerial maps, contour maps and figure out area draining into the area. We aren’t putting any more water into his property,” Osborn said, but a larger portion of it is getting there a little bit faster. “Once it leaves state right of way, there’s nothing we can do.” Property owners have to deal with what happens downstream.
“We cannot do any harm to any private property,” said Osborn. “We will restore the right of way or any temporary easement we have back to the original or better than the original condition.
“We do that. If the contractor doesn’t do what he is supposed to do in the restoration, he doesn’t get paid.
“We have a bond that we can go through and invoke that bond and pay somebody else to do it. The contractors doing the work provide the bond,” Osborn said.
Osborn acknowledged that contractors crossed the road to the south side though the contract specifies that all work be done from the north.
“It was originally written into the contract.. but … these plans are developed and written maybe up to a year in advance,” Osborn said.
The state has the right to change anything in the contract, Osborn said, whether it be the work or how the work is done. “We have the ability to change that contract.”
In the case of the culvert on Garden Plain Road, contractors found unexpected conditions, Osborn said. “There was more siltation inside the culvert than we originally thought.”
“There are traversable pipe grates on this culvert,” said Osborn. The 4-inch-diameter pipe crosses the end section to protect traffic, he said.
To safely remove the traversable pipe grate, contractors had to use equipment on the south sied, Osborn said. “There’s nothing unusual about what we’ve done.”
“I am the person for the state on the job site watching the contractor and administering the contract,” Osborn said. “There are several people above me.”
If problems arise that Osborn can’t address, they are moved to the Dixon office.
Rizzo called the explanation the same runaround he got in 2015 when the culvert was put in and civil operators “did a hack job,” removing too much dirt from the mouth of the stream in front of the wings.
Rizzo has contacted the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation in Dixon and the office of Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson to try to resolve his issues with IDOT.
