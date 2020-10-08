CLINTON — Al Higbee has owned the building at 1922 N. Sixth St. since 1979 and has made many improvements to it.
But this summer’s landscaping project is what caught the eye of Clinton’s Neighborhood Improvement Committee.
Built in 1948, Higbee’s house used to be the Snack Harbor restaurant, the homeowner said Wednesday after the Committee presented him with a Property Improvement Award.
In 1985, Higbee added a garage, and in 1995 he put a living room above it.
Since then, he’s upgraded the front steps and added a retaining wall and flowering plants north of the driveway.
“It’s a weird house,” said Higbee. “It’s hard to work on.”
Committee members complimented Higbee on the look of the home but said the recent landscaping was what impressed members when they considered the house for an award.
The Neighborhood Improvement Committee created the awards to recognize homeowners for the work they’ve done to their property. Monthly award presentations will begin again in the spring, according to Committee members.
