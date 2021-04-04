CLINTON — L’Arche Clinton is having an online auction to support this month to raise funds for the organization.
L'Arche provides homes where people with and without intellectual disabilities live and work together as peers, create inclusive communities of faith and friendship, and transform society through relationships that cross social boundaries, according to its website.
To bid on auction items, go to 32auctions.com/larcheclinton and register as a bidder.
Bidding starts at 8 a.m. Monday, April, 5, and ends at 11 p.m. Sunday, April 18. All items must be picked up by the winning bidders by Friday, April 23 at the L’Arche Clinton Office on the lower level of St. Paul Lutheran church, 715 S Third St. in Clinton.
Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer, said L'Arche in its March newslater.
