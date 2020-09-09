CLINTON — L’Arche Clinton will sell Usborne Books & More Card Boxes to raise money, the group announced this week.
L’Arche will keep $13 from each box sold. A five-box option of 30 embellished cards with matching envelopes is $30.
The holiday box has 50 cards with white envelopes and costs less than $1 per card. The 5-card box options are featured in a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBRJi1bhnu8.
L’Arche hopes to sell 75 boxes to fund its programs.
L’Arche Clinton was initially called The Arch, symbolizing a bridge between two worlds, its website says. Sister Marjorie Wisor served as the first Community Leader from 1974 to 1986.
Today, L’Arche Clinton serves up to 14 core members (people with intellectual disabilities) in three homes, as well as core members living independently in their own apartments, the organization says.
The community employs approximately 30 people, including assistants who share life with and provide direct support to core members, administrative staff and a board of directors.
The L’Arche community gathers monthly for birthday parties and anniversary celebrations, participates in regional and national L’Arche gatherings, takes vacations and participates in regional and state Special Olympics, the group’s website says.
To order boxed cards and pay with a credit or debit card, visit http://bit.ly/LArcheClintonCFAC. For all other forms of payment use this link: https://forms.gle/XuBnqERfDTXdiPsKA
Orders are due by Friday, Sept. 18.
Contact Teresa at http://m.me/teresavandelunesteensma or teresaubam@gmail.com with questions.
