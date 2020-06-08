CLINTON — YWCA Clinton has named Lanie Lass its 47th Annual Religious Woman Honoree. The Religious Woman of Achievement is someone who stands out in her faith community as an extraordinary leader or volunteer, said YWCA.
Lass, daughter of Elaine and Doug Lass, was born and raised in Clinton. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and Master's of Science Degree from Iowa State University, YWCA said.
Lass worked as a counselor for seven summers at Girl Scout Camp Conestoga near New Liberty where she attended camp as a child.
She completed coursework toward a doctorate from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois where she lived for 25 years, holding positions in marketing campus recreation, publishing, Girl Scouts and church and leadership and volunteer opportunities such as Make A Difference Day, United Way, Chamber of Commerce and Special Olympics. She assisted homeless women and children and visually impaired college students and taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday school.
Lass returned to Clinton in 2006 to help her mother and worked at the Clinton Public Library for seven years, YWCA said. She has served with Clinton Peace Coalition, March for Our Lives, First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Clinton Women's Club, Curtis Mansion Historical Foundation, Clinton County Historical Society, Children's Discovery Center and other local organizations and was a member of the Clinton Herald editorial board.
