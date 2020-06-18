CLINTON — Two Clinton County men are facing five felony burglary charges and multiple misdemeanors.
Jared D. Behrendt, 20, 2715 S. 18th St., No. 102, is charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; four counts of identify theft under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 26. Bond is set at $7,500, cash only.
Tyson R. Lassen Jr., 18, of Low Moor, is charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; four counts of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor; and four counts of identity theft under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Lassen is charged in a separate case with one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. A preliminary hearing for both cases is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 26. Bond is set at $7,500, cash only, in both cases.
According to the affidavit, at 9:05 a.m. June 6, an officer was dispatched to 517 Oakhurst Drive for a burglary report. The caller lived in one of the apartments at the complex. She reported sometime between 10 p.m. June 5 and 9 a.m. June 6, someone entered the garage attached to her apartment. The suspects, once inside the garage, entered her unlocked vehicle and stole the woman’s wallet. She reported a debit card and credit card were stolen. The woman found her debit card was used at three locations on June 6. The woman’s credit card also was used.
The officer also took several other burglary reports from other residents at the apartment complex.
The affidavit says that at 11:23 p.m. June 6, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex for a possible burglary in process. A resident said a man just broke the front door and tried getting into the basement of the apartment complex. Tenants confronted two men, who left in a white minivan. The tenants gave officers partial license plate information.
The affidavit continues that at 11:44 p.m., an officer saw a white minivan and made contact with the vehicle. Lassen and Behrendt were identified as two males in the vehicle. There was also a third male, who was the driver.
The vehicle and occupants matched the description provided through the burglary call, the affidavit says. The officer identified a mountain bike in the minivan, which matched a bike that was reported stolen June 6. Checks belonging to a woman who reported a burglary also were discovered. Lassen said he found the checks.
An officer collected video from Shell Central. Lassen was seen using a credit card to buy lottery tickets. The time matched the time the woman’s stolen credit card was used at Shell Central. Lassen was seen in the video with Behrendt.
Video was collected from three other locations. The video showed Lassen and Behrendt together. The affidavit contends that at 7:49 a.m. June 6, on a Walmart video, Behrendt handed Lassen a wallet with a stolen debit card inside. Lassen used the card to purchase over $65 in merchandise using the stolen debit card, court records state.
