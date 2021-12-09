Thanksgiving week is not the season when we expect to see door-to-door peddlers offering home and farm improvements. In particular, peddlers offering to paint barns and outbuildings. But we know now, a group of itinerant painters visited western Clinton County Thanksgiving week, and likely before that, pressuring property owners to allow the crew to paint their buildings.
This crew traveled around in two white pickup trucks, with one truck scouting the countryside, approaching the property owners again and again, until they agree to the job. The second truck is the work truck, with a crew of three or four painters. In their most recent foray into the county, they targeted two widows living near each other. One was charged $13,000 to paint two outbuildings, the second they charged $8,500 to paint a roof and two buildings. I am going to be charitable and just say the workmanship and quality was “uneven”.
State law and county ordinance regulate how door-to-door peddlers selling services like painting buildings must conduct themselves. Clinton County ordinance requires such peddlers to obtain a permit from the sheriff’s office before knocking on doors. State law requires such peddlers to furnish their customers with a written notice of cancellation, using state-mandated language, telling them of their right to cancel any contract within three days. Not furnishing such a notice is a violation of the law.
These regulations, put on the books by Iowa legislators and Clinton County Supervisors, exist as protections against predatory and unscrupulous door-to-door peddlers. Painting peddlers have a well-deserved reputation of using extremely low-grade paint, made even worse by watering it down, which often washes away in the first hard rain. But by that time, the painting crew disappeared.
Don’t deal with any door-to-door sales people unless they can show you a permit, and honor their legal obligation to offer a notice to cancel.
VIRUS LOCKS UP COMPUTERS – CALLS TO HELP NUMBERS LEAD TO BIG LOSSES
Several area seniors are smarting from substantial losses resulting from their computers contracting viruses. I received four reports in two days this week, all pretty much the same. The complaints all started with someone using their computer, which locked up, freezing the screen in place. In one case, an audible alarm also sounded. Also appearing on the locked screen, the user saw a warning telling the user to immediately call Microsoft at a “helpdesk”.
Each of the four victims called and spoke to someone who told them they needed to purchase gift cards or transfer money to clear up the problem. So they did. Some victims bought Home Depot cards, or Target cards, or Apple cards. The losses ranged from $3,000 to $6,000, and a virus-infected computer.
I don’t see anything novel or unique about this scam. It’s a pretty durable and long-time scam. It does not make sense why someone needs to buy gift cards to get a technical fix to a computer, and looking at it in hindsight, none of these four seniors will argue the point. Each told me, they don’t understand how they got taken in this manner.
Your computer can catch a virus or malware. That malware can cause it to lock up, and display a helpful suggestion for a fix. Don’t call that number. Don’t panic. Take a breath. Give it a rest for a while. Talk to someone. Figure you will need to take it to a local tech for a fix.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime.
