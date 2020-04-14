HAMPTON, Ill. — A memorial paying homage to Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle is growing beneath what was his office window at the station. An entire community is still trying to come to terms with how a man who was loved by so many is no longer with them.
On Monday evening, many came to the police station to pay their respects and honor Engle, who died in a car crash over the weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout the area paid their tributes on social media platforms. Jeff Ramsey, East Moline police chief, said the community lost a great guy.
“He was very inviting and would help you out any way he could,” Ramsey said. “He was just an all-around great guy. I can’t imagine anybody would have anything bad to say about him.”
Ramsey says he met Engle about 15 years ago. At the time, Ramsey was working as an investigator and Engle was an officer at Blackhawk College. Ramsey says he and Engle knew each other on a professional level mostly, but Engle was always accessible. He says it does not seem fair for Engle to lose his life in such a tragic way. Ramsey says everyone is taking this loss very hard.
“The village of Hampton lost a really good person,” Ramsey said. “He just loved his job in law enforcement. He loved the relationships he made in law enforcement. He’s just a great guy.”
Tributes and dedications show what Chief Engle meant to the community. Across the river in Albany, Illinois, Police Chief Wyatt Heyvaert has known Engle for a few decades. He says Engle was somebody anyone could look up to.
“He was very humble and kind,” Heyvaert said. “He had many friends and not an enemy to speak of. In our line of work that’s hard to come by.”
Flags across the small community of Hampton are flying at half-staff. Heyvaert says Engle lived a life of dedication and sacrifice. Even in his final hours, Heyvaert says Engle was being selfless by helping out, working over the weekend because his department was short-staffed.
“Being short-staffed at the time, he was covering a Saturday evening shift,” Heyvaert said. “That’s not something you see common of chiefs. But that’s who he was. He was for the good of the mission.”
It is still unclear why and how Engle veered off the road on Saturday evening and crashed into a tree. Illinois State Police say he was driving a police car along Route 84 and shortly after had an accident on his way to a call. Engle was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
There will be no formal service due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there will be a private family viewing at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory in Moline. Also, a procession route from Blackhawk College to 38th Avenue toward 60th Street is planned for Thursday. Officials say a formal public ceremony will be held at a later date.
