CLINTON — Before children hit the streets Saturday asking for candy, local law enforcement officers will be making sure that convicted sex offenders are where they are supposed to be.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Department met with law enforcement officers Monday to being a week-long check of addresses to make sure registered sex offenders are living where they say they are.
"I've been doing this 10 years," said Kim Voda, who is in charge of keeping the county's sex offender registry up to date. Voda admitted that getting sex offenders to check in and provide required information is not always easy, but it's her job to make sure it happens.
Not only do people on the sex offender registry have to keep law enforcement informed of their home addresses, they have to register other details of their lives, such as with whom they are living, what cars they are driving and where they are employed, Voda said.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said the county checks sex offender information once a year, usually around Halloween because children will be out trick-or-treating. "Obviously we're doing this to tie in with the holiday," he said.
"We have done it at other times," said Sgt. Steve Cundiff. Sometimes law enforcement officers announce the checks, and sometimes they don't, he said. This week, officials wanted residents to know that officers are checking up on sex offenders so residents will feel safe about taking their children out for Halloween events.
Of the 79 sex offenders registered in Clinton County, 52 are in the city of Clinton, said Clinton Police Capt. John Davis, Investigation Division Commander.
Most offenders are in compliance with registry rules, said Cundiff. The number of violators is small. The most violations Cundiff has seen in a single year is about six, he said, and most of the violations had to do with reporting other people living in the residence or not reporting a car.
On the rare occasions that an offender is not at the address listed, law enforcement will issue a warrant, said Cundiff. The U.S. Marshal's office will be called in to help locate offenders who have moved out of of the county or out of state.
Because of the collaboration between the sheriff's department and county police officers, offenders are usually not hard to find if they've moved to another residence in the county, Greenwalt said. Information is shared across all managements systems, he said.
Sex offenders have five days to register a new address if they move, Voda.
Residents who are concerned about where sex offenders are living can search the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, https://www.iowasexoffender.gov/search, Voda said, though not all offenders are listed. Offenders are listed only if they meet criteria set by law.
The Iowa Sex Offender Registry reminds visitors to the site to contact police or sheriff's deputies if they believe a crime is being, or will be, committed or if they have any questions regarding sex offenders in the community.
Any actions taken by residents against people on the sex offender registry, including vandalism of property, verbal or written threats of harm or physical assault against these subjects, their families or employers, can result in arrest and prosecution, the website says.
