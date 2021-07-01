DES MOINES – State and local law enforcement agencies will focus on safety this Fourth of July holiday weekend as thousands travel across the state and recreate on Iowa’s natural resources.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau will watch boaters for intoxication as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign to draw public attention to the hazards of boating under the influence.
DNR Conservation Officers will heavily patrol Iowa waterways over the Fourth of July holiday, the Dept. said. From July 2-4, the DNR will heighten awareness and enforcement of boating-under-the-influence laws to try to decrease the number of crashes, injuries and deaths and remove any impaired boat operators.
The DNR offers the following tips for staying safe while boating this summer:
• Boat sober. Alcohol and drug use impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time.
• Wear life jackets and have the proper number onboard.
• Take a boating safety education course.
• Know the current boating laws for the State of Iowa
Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all navigable waters of the state and can lead to serious injuries and consequences.
In Iowa, it is illegal to operate a vessel or vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher.
The DNR reminds swimmers to follow these safety guidelines:
• Swim in designated areas•the roped off areas.
• Wear a lifejacket.
• Always swim with a buddy or let someone know where you are at all times.
• Avoid areas with waves or rip currents.
As much as people love fireworks displays, they should realize that drifting smoke can cause breathing problems for some people, and drought conditions may pose additional risks this year, the Division of the State Fire Marshal, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Public Health said in a press release this week.
Dry conditions and the threat of fires may cause some towns to take extra precautions with fireworks displays.
If family or friends suffer from asthma or respiratory difficulties, keep them upwind and a safe distance from fireworks. smoke, officials said. The elderly and children are particularly vulnerable to high levels of smoke.
Sensitive people are most likely to have trouble breathing when air is stagnant. With no breeze, fine particles can be trapped near the ground and build to unhealthy levels.
Smoke contains fine particles and gases, which can be hard on the lungs. Fine particles in fireworks’ smoke are produced from black powder used to shoot fireworks skyward along with the metals that produce brilliant colors, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Those unable to avoid areas of dense smoke should limit outdoor activity and contact their health care provider if experiencing difficulty breathing.
While fireworks and celebrations go together, residents should remember that fireworks can cause serious burns and eye injuries. The Iowa Department of Public Health encourages families to make sure an adult supervises fireworks and keeps young children from playing with or igniting them.
Keep fireworks pointed away from people when igniting them, and back up quickly after lighting, the Dept. said. If fireworks don’t ignite or burn fully, don’t try to relight them or pick them up. Keep a bucket of water or hose on hand to respond to a fire or mishap.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said there were seven inpatient hospitalizations and 15 hospital admissions for emergency room treatment related to fireworks injuries last year.
Check for more safety tips from the Consumer Product and Safety Commission. Check with local authorities for restrictions on shooting fireworks inside city limits. Note that fireworks are prohibited in state parks; only sparklers are allowed.
Check the State Fire Marshal’s website at https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/state-fire-marshal for any countywide burn bans.
According to the State Fire Marshal Division, municipalities and citizens are allowed to shoot fireworks despite a countywide burn ban. However, if fireworks are determined to start a fire while a burn ban is in effect, responsible persons could be charged.
If fireworks are allowed, place your launchpad on a hard, flat spot such as bare dirt or concrete. Avoid areas with trees, grass or buildings that might catch fire. For more consumer safety information from the State Fire Marshal Division, visit “Make Sure Your Fourth Rules” web page.
Dispose of unused fireworks carefully. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fireworks guidelines for businesses.
Last year, fine particle levels exceeding national standards were recorded in Davenport, Des Moines and Muscatine on the Fourth. Des Moines exceeded the standard again the following day.
Learn more about fine particles (PM2.5) and how fireworks displays can affect sensitive populations.
