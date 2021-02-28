CLINTON — State legislators differ in their support for Iowa voting legislation that was approved in both the Iowa House and Senate last week.
Senate File 413 passed the Iowa Senate with a 30-18 vote and in the Iowa House on a 57-37 vote. Republicans Sen. Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire and House Rep. Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt supported the legislation. Democratic State Rep. Mary Wolfe voted against the legislation.
The legislation is an act relating to the conduct of elections, including absentee ballots and voter list maintenance activities, making penalties applicable and including effective date and applicability provisions.
The bill written by Republicans would shorten the early voting period to 20 days from the current 29, just three years after Republicans reduced the period from 40 days. It also would require most mail ballots to be received by county election officials by the time polls close on Election Day, rather than counting votes as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and arrived by noon on the Monday following the election.
The bill prohibits the use of a U.S. Postal Service postmark as a way to verify when a ballot was mailed.
Polling times also would be reduced by an hour, closing at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. And there would be new rules on absentee ballot request forms, banning officials from sending out the forms unless a voter requests one.
Satellite voting sites also could only be set up if enough voters petition for one, and voters would be removed from active voting lists if they miss a single general election and don't report a change in address or registered as a voter again.
Clinton resident Drew Kelley questioned Cournoyer and Mommsen’s support of the legislation, which he described as “the voter suppression bill.” He noted the public comments of around 1,200 against the bill and 27 for the bill. He questioned why constituents should feel they are acting in good faith as representatives of Iowans.
The bill is anything but a voter suppression bill, Cournoyer believes. It is not that hard to vote in Iowa, as evidenced by the turnout in both the past primary and general elections, she said. Every time a voter reform bill is introduced, the legislators are trying to increase election integrity across the state to ensure all legal votes are counted, she said.
”We’re trying to make them continue to improve the elections that they are safe and secure,” Cournoyer said. “All legal votes are counted. It’s easy to vote but hard to cheat.“
Many of the recommendations for the bill came from county auditors, she said. The bill proposes an earlier uniform poll closing time of 8 p.m. on Election Day, she said.
There were some issues with the most recent election, Mommsen said. Some auditors in the state basically thumbed their nose at state law and lost in court, Mommsen said.
“That needs to be addressed,” Mommsen said. “There are multiple counties in the state where there are more registered voters on record than there is population in the county. And so part of the bill cleans that up and tries to make when you ask for a voter list, it’s more current.”
Mommsen views the bill as a voter integrity bill, he said.
There is not a voter integrity problem in Iowa, Wolfe believes. She believes there is no evidence of substantive voter fraud in the recent election, she said. She does not see how anyone can state all the bill does is increase election integrity, she added. It decreases the number of days an individual can vote, she said.
The three county auditors did not break a law, she noted. They sent out pre-populated absentee ballot requests to registered voters. There was no law saying they could not do so, she said. They were instructed not to by the Secretary of State, she said. The Secretary of State won a case in court and the auditors then sent out blank absentee ballot requests, Wolfe added.
“There was no law that was broken,” Wolfe said. “There was a disagreement about home rule authority.”
The bill also would require absentee ballots to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Wolfe said. Currently, absentee ballots must be mailed before the election and are counted as long as received three days after the election. Last election, 6,000 ballots were received in the three days after the election, she said.
“That absolutely is going to disenfranchise voters,” Wolfe said. “They can put their ballot in the mail the Friday before Election Day. Doesn’t matter if everybody knows it was mailed beforehand. If it comes in on Wednesday, it won’t be voted. And again, 6,000 votes in the last election.”
