CLINTON — Regardless of political affiliations, lawmakers who represent Clinton agree that changes to Iowa’s hotel/motel tax will generate revenue for the area.
When people stay at Iowa hotels, they pay an excise tax if their stay is 30 days or less. But, if they stay 31 days or more, they don’t pay any tax, not even for the first 30 days.
House File 760 changes that.
Maureen Miller, president and chief executive officer of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, said the revenue generated from this new bill will benefit the region greatly and will help encourage tourism in the area.
“We figured out that the top 15 highest hotel and motel stays that are affected by this, it would bring in $17.7 million,” Miller said. “Over the next five years just for those 15. So, it’s significant.”
Miller said that if Clinton could give people a reason to stay in the hotels, the City would generate tax revenue to improve tourist attractions. The state has allowed the tax for several years, and the city of Clinton has benefited from it, she said.
Part of the 7% tax on hotel and motel stays is disbursed to the Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau and the rest of it goes to the city. Miller said the purpose of the tax is to increase tourism across the state, and she’s glad that, after four years, lawmakers were able to agree that this bill needed to be passed.
“One of the things I think was misunderstood at first is, this is not a Clinton bill,” Miller said. “This was a bill that was introduced by the Clinton people. But it is beneficial not only to Clinton but to many other municipalities across the state.”
Iowa State Senator Chris Cournoyer said she’s glad lawmakers were able to close a loophole in the original bill that would have impacted families who stay in the state long-term while their children are in the hospital.
“We kind of got two birds with one stone here,” Cournoyer said. “If families were staying at the Ronald McDonald-type houses and the families are staying while their child is in the hospital, though they aren’t charged, if they left a donation of, let’s say, $100 and stayed for less than 30 days, the Ronald McDonald House would have to pay hotel/motel tax on that $100.”
Cournoyer said the new bill exempts nonprofits such as the Ronald McDonald house, so they do not have to pay taxes on the donations from families.
Representative Mary Wolfe said she’s glad that this new bill passed both houses. She said Clinton factories sometimes bring in out-of-state workers, who fill local hotels. If those workers stay up to 90 days, the city of Clinton will benefit from the excise tax, which in return would generate more revenue for the local economy.
