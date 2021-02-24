CLINTON — Lawmakers are determined to change hourly minimum wages on federal and state levels. A rate of $15 per hour is the prevailing starting point to raise the masses out of poverty.
President Joe Biden called for a $15 federal minimum wage in the COVID relief package he presented in January, and by Executive Order, Biden directed the Office of Personnel Management to develop recommendations to pay more federal employees at least $15 per hour.
The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour, as is the minimum wage in Iowa.
The Original Living Wage Act, introduced to the U.S. House by Democratic Rep. Al Green in January, would increase the federal minimum wage to the minimum hourly wage sufficient for a person working 40 hours per week, 52 weeks per year, to earn an annual income 25.5% higher than the federal poverty threshold.
Under current poverty thresholds, the national minimum wage would be about $15.64 per hour.
Democratic Reps. Steve Cohen and Robert Scott and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders have also introduced minimum wage legislation.
The State of Illinois passed a bill in 2019 raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. Illinois’s 2021 minimum wage is $11 per hour.
In the Iowa House, Democratic Reps. Bruce Hunter, Rick Olson, Sue Cahall, Ross Wilburn, Art Staed, Mary Mascher and Tracy Ehlert introduced a bill that would increase the Iowa minimum wage to $8.20 July 1 of this year with incremental increases to $15 by July 2025.
After that time, the percentage would increase by the same percentage as the cost-of-living increase in federal social security benefits. The bill was referred to the Labor Committee on Jan. 21.
According to a March 2018 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report, 2.3% of all hourly paid workers made federal minimum wage — $7.25 per hour — or less during 2017. Hourly workers made up about 58% of all wage earners in 2017.
In 1979, when data was first collected, 13.4% of hourly workers earned minimum wage or less. By 2016, that percentage had fallen to 2.7%, and in 2017, to 2.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The 2018 report states:
• Minimum wage workers tend to be young, the Bureau said. “Although workers under age 25 represented only about one-fifth of hourly paid workers, they made up about half of those paid the federal minimum wage or less.”
• Among employed teenagers (ages 16 to 19) paid by the hour, about 8% earned the minimum wage or less, compared with about 1% of workers age 25 and older, the Bureau said.
• Among workers who were paid hourly rates in 2017, about 3% of women and about 2% of men had wages at or below the prevailing federal minimum.
• About 3% of Black workers earned the federal minimum wage or less. Among White, Asian, and Hispanic workers, the percentage was about 2%, the Bureau report said.
• Among hourly paid workers age 16 and older, about 4% of those who don’t have no high school diploma earned the federal minimum wage or less. Among hourly workers who had completed high school, the number dropped to 2%.
• Only about 1% of college graduates reported having hourly jobs that paid minimum wage or less, the Bureau said.
• About 4% of hourly employees who had never been married earned minimum wage or less. The rate dropped to 1% among married hourly employees.
• About 6% of part-time workers (employees working fewer than 35 hours per week) were paid the federal minimum wage or less, compared with about 1% of full-time workers, the Bureau said.
• Service occupations had the highest percentage of hourly paid workers earning at or below the federal minimum wage, at 7%. About two-thirds of workers earning the minimum wage or less in 2017 were employed in service occupations, mostly in food preparation and serving related jobs.
• The industry with the highest percentage of workers earning hourly wages at or below the federal minimum wage was leisure and hospitality (11%), the Bureau said.
• About three-fifths of all workers paid at or below the federal minimum wage were employed in this industry, almost entirely in restaurants and other food services. Tips are not included in the hourly wage.
• The states with the highest percentages of hourly paid workers earning at or below the minimum wage were in the South: Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Virginia, the Bureau said. All were about 4%.
• The states with the lowest percentages of hourly paid workers earning at or below the federal minimum wage were in the West or Midwest: California, Washington, Montana, and Minnesota, all at less than 1%.
• The Bureau’s statistics were affected by the fact that many states have minimum wages higher than the federal minimum wage, the Bureau report said.
The estimates in the Bureau report cited were obtained from the Current Population Survey, which provides information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau using a scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000 eligible households in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Bureau said.
