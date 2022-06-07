CAMANCHE – Camanche Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” began Tuesday, and Children’s Librarian Kerri Kudelka says it not only is going to be a lot of fun, it will help children retain the skills they gained during the school year.
“A lot of kids, during the summer, get the summer slide, which is their reading skills kind of go down now that they’re not in school, so we are here to kind of help prevent that,” Kudelka says.
Kudelka, who runs the reading program, has been preparing for it for the last seven months. For the next seven weeks, from June 6 to July 22, kids preschool-age up to those in eighth grade will record how many minutes a day they spend reading for weekly prizes. Twenty minutes a day is encouraged. If they successfully report those minutes every week of the program, they’ll be awarded with a party at Clinton’s Riverview Swimming Pool on July 28.
Whomever reports the most minutes in their age group will win a grand prize. Those include a tablet for the preschool and kindergarten age group and a robot smartwatch for those in the first and second grade age group.
Library Director Anna Evans notes that by tracking their minutes spent reading instead of the number of books they’ve completed, kids who might find reading difficult have the same chance to win something as those who don’t have any trouble reading. The only requirement is that what they’re reading must have been checked out from the Camanche Public Library.
On each day of the program, with the exception of Sundays, the library offers an activity, but kids don’t have to be signed up for the reading program to attend or be a part of its activities.
The Absolute Science program will provide a foam machine for the reading program’s launch party scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the library.
On June 20, the Clinton LumberKings will teach baseball skills and play catch. Clinton County Conservation is going to bring snakes to the library for the kids to see and learn about June 29. They can also play in the water from a Camanche Fire Department fire hose July 13.
The program is free to attend. All of the activities and prizes have been paid for by sponsors or given to the library by members of the community.
“Yea to our sponsors,” Kudelka says. “We could not do this without them.”
Last year, the program drew 135 kids. This year, Kudelka expects 150 to 200 to sign up. The program is available not only to children living in Camanche, but to any from surrounding towns. The last day to sign up for this year’s program is Saturday, June 11.
The program is part of the library’s larger plan to become known to children as a fun, safe, and welcoming place to be. Kudelka and Evans say they’re also working to become a hub in the community, fulfilling any needs the community may be have.
Thus, every Wednesday in June and July, the library offers free school lunches. Free diapers and women’s hygiene products can be obtained at the library as well. They have a food pantry, which they hope to expand, and they hope to add a “foster closet” where clothes can be donated to local foster children. The biggest addition, though, is planned for 2027, when Evans says the library will be remodeled and an addition added onto the building to accommodate the size of its collection.
To sign up for the Summer Reading Program, call the library at (563) 259-1106, visit them at 102 12th Ave., or email them at camanchepl@camanche.lib.ia.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.