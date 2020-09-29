MORRISON, Ill. — Each year for Memorial Day, American Legion Post 328 in Morrison places and recovers over 1,000 flags on veterans’ graves at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
This year the staff, cadets and family members of Whiteside County Civil Air Patrol Squadron 334 assisted. To show their appreciation, the Legion had a cookout and also presented certificates of appreciation.
Certificates were presented to Cadet/Second Lt. Dameon Johnson; Cadet/Staff Sgt. Kristienna Clay; Cadet/Senior Master Sgt. Solan Everley; Cadet/Tech Sgt. Lucca Sweetser; Cadet/Airman Emma Everley; Cadet/Airman Mitchell McCann; NJROTC Seaman First Class Chancellor Clay; Capt. Howard Helms; Second Lt. William Johnson; Tracy Clay; Jim Clay; Katherina Clay; Lynn McCann; and First Lt. Rick Smith.
Students interested in the Civil Air Patrol should go to http://www.whitesidecap.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.