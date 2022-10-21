CLINTON – Clinton’s American Legion June VanMeter Post 190 has honored Clinton Fire Department Engineer Seth Haan with the Legion’s Firefighter of the Year Award and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Cundiff with the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
The announcement was made Wednesday at Clinton Masonic Center.
“When Sheriff (Bill) Greenwalt told me about this award,” Cundiff said, “I walked by this plaque and I saw the names of Jessup Schrader and Scott Reyhons… For my name to be on this plaque with their names is an honor.”
Cundiff was nominated by Greenwalt for 32 years Cundiff has dedicated to law enforcement. He began his career in 1990 as an undercover agent for the Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force. He would then play an integral role in countless local, state and federal criminal drug investigations. He persistently led a five-year-long homicide investigation that resulted in the victim’s family receiving closure and the defendant receiving a prison sentence.
Furthermore, Cundiff has worked for the seizure and removal of over 100 firearms from the streets of the community, among his many other accomplishments.
Haan was nominated by Clinton Fire Chief Joel Atkinson following the December day last year when Haan was vacationing with his family at the Best Western Hotel and Convention Center in Dubuque. Haan noticed a child face down in the swimming pool. Haan pulled the child from the pool and immediately began resuscitation efforts until the child began breathing again and the Dubuque Fire Department’s paramedics arrived.
The purpose of the American Legion Firefighter of the Year and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards is to honor a well-rounded individual who’s exceeded the duty requirements expected of the position.
Haan and Cundiff’s names will now be submitted for possible state recognition.
