CLINTON — The 89th Iowa General Legislative Assembly convened Jan. 11, and chambers of commerce in Clinton County are once again hosting their legislative coffee sessions with state legislators. This time, they’re virtual.
The coffee sessions give constituents a chance to ask their representatives questions, and are sponsored and hosted by the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and DeWitt Chamber & Development Co.
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire; Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-Clinton; and Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, will attend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sessions will be hosted virtually rather than in person. They will take place from 9:30–11 a.m. Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27 and April 17.
There will be limited time to take audience questions the day of the event. Community members can send questions in advance to director@dewittiowa.org or rphelan@clintonia.com. The deadline for advanced questions is 3 p.m. the Friday before each event.
Links will be posted closer to each event on www.dewittiowa.org, www.clintonia.com and on the Facebook events named “Clinton County Virtual Legislative Coffee-‘MONTH’.”
