CLINTON — State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, discussed the upcoming legislative session with the Clinton School Board on Monday.
Clinton School Board President Mike House asked them to support local school board control, referencing the laws the state legislature OK’d last school year. Those laws included one requiring an in-person learning option that dramatically altered the district’s local plan and another law that prevented schools from enforcing mask mandates two weeks before the end of the school year.
“From our perspective, at least one of our missions is always to do what’s best for our kids,” House said. “And so I guess my question is how are you going to help us support our decisions helping our kids versus a decision being made in Des Moines?”
Citing the mask issue, Wolfe supports leaving decisions like that in the hands of local school board members. The school board members all have to answer to the constituents in the school districts, she added.
“If the majority of people in your district don’t like it, they can vote you out the next time,” Wolfe said. “So you have every incentive to do your due diligence before you make those kind of big decisions. And I do think you’re in a much better position to make those kind of local decisions on a local level than we are out in Des Moines.”
Cournoyer voted in favor of both pieces of legislation. Regarding the legislation banning districts from mandating masks, the Senate approved making the measure effective July 1, Cournoyer said. The House wanted to make it effective immediately and Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would sign the legislation that night, Cournoyer added.
“That was something that kind of came together at the last minute after we had sent it over to the House,” Cournoyer said. “So short notice, it happens at midnight. I realize that’s not ideal, especially when you’ve got 10 days of school left. But I also think if people wanted to wear masks, they were perfectly capable and able to do that.”
Cournoyer added she was disappointed some school districts in the state had plans to put mask mandates back in place. She voted for the legislation at the end of the session because there were things in the bills she did agree with, she said.
When those bills were passed, it seemed like local control was being taken away from the school board, House said.
Wolfe will continue to vote against legislation that she sees a half hour before she is required to vote on it, she said. With the short notice, she does not have the chance to check with constituents back home on an issue, she noted. They are supposed to be governing based on, among other things, due diligence, Wolfe said. This requires legislators be able to reach back to constituents and people in the community, she believes.
“When these bills that do really big things, when they get passed so quickly with so little notice, we aren’t able to do that,” Wolfe said. “So even regardless. Maybe it’s a great idea. But when we get big bills like this that make major changes to and basically impose the legislature’s will upon a duly elected local government body, you know, unless we have time to do what we should be doing and make sure it is what’s best for our community, I’ll continue to vote no.”
Wolfe also referenced discussion about criminalizing school districts, school boards and school librarians that allow certain books into their library. This is an example of something Wolfe believes needs to be left up to local school boards to make decisions, with input from teachers, parents in the community and librarians about what is or is not appropriate for children in that community, she said.
“We have a lot of issues. And putting book banning and criminalizing educators on the list of issues for the upcoming session, I certainly hope we don’t see that,” she said.
