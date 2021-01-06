CLINTON — Health and mental health workers asked legislators Monday to find funding and doctors for healthcare programs.
During an online public meeting sponsored by the Clinton and DeWitt chambers of commerce and the Clinton Regional Development Corp., MercyOne Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Amy Berentes asked State Sen. Chris Cournoyer and State Reps. Mary Wolfe and Norlin Mommsen about incentives to keep doctors in Iowa.
Wolfe, D-Clinton, said representatives have introduced bills that allow or require medical schools in the state to increase the number of students from Iowa or to create special programs for students who agree to practice in Iowa.
“We have to talk about how to incentivize all health care workers to stay in Iowa,” Wolfe said, whether that means providing free tuition or increasing the number of students.
Mommsen, a Republican from DeWitt, said Iowa has programs to incentive workers to come to the state, but he would expand them. As a member of the Agriculture Committee, Mommsen approved a program that helped veterinarians with student loans if they promised to practice in the state for up to 5 years.
That program could work with medical doctors as well, Mommsen said. Such incentives make Iowa a more attractive state for workers, he said.
Clinton County’s student loan assistance program helps repay student loans for anyone moving to and working in Clinton County, said meeting moderator Andy Sokolovich, CRDC vice president of economic development.
Clinton County’s student loan program is the first such program in the state for the public sector, Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said. She praised the program.
Drawing medical talent is not a rural concern only, Cournoyer said. Urban areas have trouble retaining workers as well.
Todd Noack, executive director of Rhonda’s House, a peer-support home in DeWitt, said he’d like the state to help fund peer organizations like the one he heads. “We have shown thousands of dollars we can save,” Noack said.
The state has to have sustainable funding that mental health programs can count on, Cournoyer said. Right now, mental health services are funded by property taxes.
Wolfe said she’d asked her staff to put together a bill to make sure peer respite homes receive funding. They say it’s difficult because such programs would be part of the mental health budget which goes through mental health regions, she said.
“I know you do good work,” Wolfe told Noack, and that the program saves the county “a lot of money.” Wolfe said she’d get a draft of her bill to Noack as soon as possible.
Mommsen said the key to funding peer programs is getting funding started. When funding is limited, legislators fund the old standbys rather than new ventures.
Legislators need to see peer programs as a benefit rather than a risk, Mommsen said.
School superintendents asked legislators what they have planned for school funding and local control.
Enrollment of kindergarten and preschool students is down, said Gary DeLacy, superintendent for the Clinton Community School District. Because children who are 4 and 5 years old are not required by law to attend school, parents have kept them home during the pandemic, DeLacy said. “We are missing anywhere between 80 and 100 students in our district this year.”
DeLacy expects parents to enroll those children in kindergarten next year, increasing enrollment numbers for the 2021-2022 school year. If funding is based on the previous year’s enrollment, it will be short of what districts need when enrollment increases next year, DeLacy said.
Wolfe said this is something she’s heard from many school officials. “I’d be interested in knowing which way to move forward you would prefer,” she told DeLacy.
Cournoyer agreed that using this year’s numbers for next year’s funding would hurt school districts. The important thing, Cournoyer said, is to know the amount of state aid early so districts can budget accordingly.
Schools should know the SSA amount within the first 30 days of the session, regardless of what that number is, Cournoyer said. And the number needs to be accurate so that budgets don’t have to be revised later.
The state has done that the last several years, Cournoyer said. “That number that we gave you in the first 30 days was the number you ended up getting.”
“We will fight like mad to make sure you get that in the first 30 days,” Cournoyer said.
“We’re using this year’s enrollment number to determine what this year’s funding will be,” said Cournoyer. “Education is going to be front and center this year.”
Cournoyer also wants the Iowa Legislature to address the learning gaps schools will see from having class online rather than in-person.
Dan Peterson, superintendent of the Central DeWitt Community School District, asked for more local control over teaching methods during the pandemic. Schools have learned a lot in the past 10 months about providing instruction through different models, Peterson said.
Local school boards can best determine if students need to be in school in person or if virtual days can be used, Peterson said, and the state should give them more control.
“I do support that 100%,” said Wolfe. The House could take up the issue as soon as the session begins, she said. Both parties have expressed concern about the current policy in which the governor has mandated in-person class for schools across the state, Wolfe said.
Mommsen said the policy needs some adjustments, but he doesn’t want to use a large brush. Some districts didn’t want to send children back to school at all, he said. That’s why the governor stepped in with mandates.
The issue can’t be left totally to local school boards, Mommsen said.
The current school year should be totally up to school boards, Wolfe said. Every district has had to deal with different conditions.
The state should have a policy, said Wolfe, but school boards should have more discretion. “We always say one size fits all doesn’t work,” she said.
A bond issue proposed to pay for an Eastern Iowa Community College’s career and technical center for high school students may have a tough fight, Wolfe said. The location of the facility is the main sticking point. Not everyone wants the facility in Clinton.
“I will support it,” Wolfe said, but she’d like to see the players agree on where the facility should be built.
Cournoyer attended the virtual meeting from the Statehouse in Des Moines and had to step away before the tech center discussion. Mommsen, like Wolfe, has heard many concerns about the location. School districts in the northern part of the EICC region say they won’t drive students to a tech center in Clinton because it’s too far away.
“I fully support the concept,” Mommsen said, “but as to where it’s placed, I actually had concerns myself.”
