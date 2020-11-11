Rita Hart is a hypocrite on the issue of Citizens United.
In an article published on Rita Hart’s website, she states that she supports overturning the SCOTUS ruling on Citizens United to “end corporate corruption in politics." But she fails to mention that she accepted $230,188 from PACs and SuperPacs, as well as 11 separate contributions totaling $48,000 from lobbyists and lobbyists organizations representing labor unions.
SIDE NOTE: The Citizens United ruling protects the right of labor unions to donate to political campaigns, meaning Rita’s wallet is $48,000 fatter because of Citizens United. I find this a very hypocritical statement coming from Mrs. Hart, especially since she took five times more money from PACs and SuperPacs than that of her opponent, Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Also, it is worth mentioning, Mrs. Hart accepted those 11 major monetary contributions from labor union lobbyists totaling $48,000, where Senator Miller-Meeks accepted a single donation of $5,000 from a lobbyist on behalf of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (which make sense since Senator Miller-Meeks was a respected Doctor and Professor of Ophthalmology).
Rita Hart is your average, everyday all talk politician.
Bailey Veatch, Ottumwa, IA
