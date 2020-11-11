DAVENPORT [mdash] Arlene Synder, formerly of Fulton, IL, passed away November 8, 2020, at age 87 in the comfort of her home. Arlene was born on June 24, 1933 in Albany, IL, the daughter of Wesley and Bernice (Boelkens) Kooi. She married Willis Snyder on November 23, 1951 in Morrison. He pass…